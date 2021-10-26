JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. 186,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

