JT Stratford LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $43,726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $926,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $127.98. 45,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,975. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

