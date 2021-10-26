JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,234 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $487,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

