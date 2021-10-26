JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,573 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.14% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of VPG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

