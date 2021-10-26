JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EPOKY opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

