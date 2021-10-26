JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

