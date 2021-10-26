JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of FirstService worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of FirstService by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FirstService by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $201.73 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

