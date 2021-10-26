JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $229.86 and a 1-year high of $321.48.

