JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $212.76.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

