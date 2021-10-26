JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

