JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,672 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

