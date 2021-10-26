JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

MX stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.