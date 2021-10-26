John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

A number of research analysts have commented on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders have bought 1,986 shares of company stock valued at $429,783 over the last ninety days.

WG stock opened at GBX 229.90 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.26. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

