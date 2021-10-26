John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.83 ($4.23).
A number of research analysts have commented on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders have bought 1,986 shares of company stock valued at $429,783 over the last ninety days.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
