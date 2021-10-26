John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $498.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.00 million and the lowest is $497.55 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,960. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

