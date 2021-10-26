John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

JBSS traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $980.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

