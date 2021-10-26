Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson Sells 17,125 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,211,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,171,000 after acquiring an additional 84,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 50.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jabil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

