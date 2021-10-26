iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.79

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.79 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 24246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

