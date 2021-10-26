iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 397.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

