iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,785 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 849,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 156,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period.

BATS USHY opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

