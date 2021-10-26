IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.11.

IQV stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IQVIA by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in IQVIA by 2,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

