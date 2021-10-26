Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Position Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 3.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $285,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 867,022 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,058. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

