Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GrowGeneration (GRWG)

10/18/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

10/15/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 198.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

