Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock Position Lifted by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

