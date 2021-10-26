Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.56

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

