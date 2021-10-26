Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 287,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

