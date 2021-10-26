Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

