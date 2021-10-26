Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of Zovio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $62,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 62.0% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the second quarter worth $45,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. Zovio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

