Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

