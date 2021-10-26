International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

