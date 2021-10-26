Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

NYSE ICE opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

