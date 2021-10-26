Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

