Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.