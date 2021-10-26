Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

