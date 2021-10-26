Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

