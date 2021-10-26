Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $23,786.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.