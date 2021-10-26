Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

