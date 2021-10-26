Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells 8,260 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 4th, Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88.

Shares of MDLA remained flat at $$33.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,340. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Medallia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Medallia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Medallia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

