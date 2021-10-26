Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded down C$0.66 on Tuesday, reaching C$56.09. The company had a trading volume of 196,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,332. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.60.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.