Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Sells 769 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00.

Shares of BG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.25. 1,050,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,551. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

