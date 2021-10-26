Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Sells 35,055 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

NYSE BG traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bunge by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 16.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $554,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

