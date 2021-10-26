Insider Buying: Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Buys 6,300 Shares of Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James purchased 6,300 shares of Volcon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $70,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James acquired 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,079.88.

Shares of Volcon stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,548. Volcon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.