Insider Buying: Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,585.

Shares of CVE NVV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,137. Norvista Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Norvista Capital

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Chile, Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

