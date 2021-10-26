Insider Buying: Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Norvista Capital Co. (CVE:NVV) Director David A. Regan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,585.
Shares of CVE NVV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,137. Norvista Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Norvista Capital
