InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.54 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 104,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. InMode has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $91.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.