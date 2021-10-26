InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 126,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

