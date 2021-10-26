Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.