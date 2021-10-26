Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 13,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

