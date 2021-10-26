Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $19.43 on Monday. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

