IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,764 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of IHS Markit worth $190,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

