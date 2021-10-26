ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $5,375,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $601,000.

ICLR traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,138. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.00.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

