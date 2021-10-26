IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.47.

IAG stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

